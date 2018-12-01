Braintree Town v Barrow
-
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leyton Orient
|22
|13
|8
|1
|42
|13
|29
|47
|2
|Salford
|22
|13
|7
|2
|44
|19
|25
|46
|3
|Wrexham
|22
|12
|7
|3
|28
|14
|14
|43
|4
|Fylde
|22
|11
|8
|3
|35
|14
|21
|41
|5
|Harrogate
|21
|11
|7
|3
|43
|26
|17
|40
|6
|Solihull Moors
|21
|12
|4
|5
|29
|18
|11
|40
|7
|Gateshead
|21
|11
|3
|7
|27
|18
|9
|36
|8
|Sutton United
|21
|9
|8
|4
|27
|23
|4
|35
|9
|Eastleigh
|22
|10
|5
|7
|24
|23
|1
|35
|10
|Ebbsfleet
|22
|7
|7
|8
|26
|24
|2
|28
|11
|Boreham Wood
|22
|7
|7
|8
|23
|25
|-2
|28
|12
|Barnet
|20
|8
|4
|8
|22
|25
|-3
|28
|13
|Hartlepool
|22
|7
|7
|8
|23
|29
|-6
|28
|14
|Barrow
|22
|7
|4
|11
|24
|29
|-5
|25
|15
|Halifax
|21
|6
|7
|8
|20
|25
|-5
|25
|16
|Aldershot
|22
|7
|4
|11
|19
|33
|-14
|25
|17
|Dag & Red
|22
|7
|3
|12
|23
|28
|-5
|24
|18
|Bromley
|22
|6
|6
|10
|31
|37
|-6
|24
|19
|Havant & Waterlooville
|22
|5
|6
|11
|33
|40
|-7
|21
|20
|Maidenhead United
|21
|6
|3
|12
|22
|42
|-20
|21
|21
|Chesterfield
|22
|3
|11
|8
|18
|24
|-6
|20
|22
|Maidstone United
|22
|5
|4
|13
|19
|34
|-15
|19
|23
|Dover
|22
|4
|5
|13
|21
|40
|-19
|17
|24
|Braintree
|22
|3
|5
|14
|20
|40
|-20
|14