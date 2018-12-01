Queen of the South v Partick Thistle
Scottish Championship
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ayr
|15
|10
|3
|2
|30
|12
|18
|33
|2
|Ross County
|14
|8
|4
|2
|26
|10
|16
|28
|3
|Dundee Utd
|15
|8
|3
|4
|24
|23
|1
|27
|4
|Inverness CT
|14
|4
|10
|0
|19
|13
|6
|22
|5
|Morton
|14
|5
|5
|4
|18
|21
|-3
|20
|6
|Queen of Sth
|14
|4
|6
|4
|24
|18
|6
|18
|7
|Dunfermline
|14
|4
|3
|7
|13
|21
|-8
|15
|8
|Alloa
|14
|2
|5
|7
|11
|21
|-10
|11
|9
|Partick Thistle
|14
|3
|1
|10
|12
|25
|-13
|10
|10
|Falkirk
|14
|2
|2
|10
|8
|21
|-13
|8
