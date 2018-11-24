Stranraer v Forfar Athletic
-
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arbroath
|14
|11
|3
|0
|34
|10
|24
|36
|2
|Raith Rovers
|14
|7
|5
|2
|31
|18
|13
|26
|3
|East Fife
|14
|7
|1
|6
|21
|20
|1
|22
|4
|Forfar
|14
|6
|3
|5
|18
|24
|-6
|21
|5
|Airdrieonians
|14
|6
|1
|7
|23
|21
|2
|19
|6
|Stranraer
|14
|4
|4
|6
|15
|17
|-2
|16
|7
|Brechin
|14
|4
|4
|6
|21
|24
|-3
|16
|8
|Montrose
|14
|4
|3
|7
|14
|24
|-10
|15
|9
|Dumbarton
|14
|4
|2
|8
|19
|26
|-7
|14
|10
|Stenhousemuir
|14
|4
|0
|10
|12
|24
|-12
|12