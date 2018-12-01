Scottish League Two
Albion15:00Cowdenbeath
Venue: The Reigart Stadium

Albion Rovers v Cowdenbeath

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Edinburgh City1210022151630
2Peterhead129122491528
3Clyde138142113825
4Annan Athletic136342016421
5Elgin136161722-519
6Queen's Park135351211118
7Cowdenbeath135261815317
8Berwick134091429-1512
9Stirling133281219-711
10Albion1311111030-204
