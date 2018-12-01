Albion Rovers v Cowdenbeath
-
- From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Edinburgh City
|12
|10
|0
|2
|21
|5
|16
|30
|2
|Peterhead
|12
|9
|1
|2
|24
|9
|15
|28
|3
|Clyde
|13
|8
|1
|4
|21
|13
|8
|25
|4
|Annan Athletic
|13
|6
|3
|4
|20
|16
|4
|21
|5
|Elgin
|13
|6
|1
|6
|17
|22
|-5
|19
|6
|Queen's Park
|13
|5
|3
|5
|12
|11
|1
|18
|7
|Cowdenbeath
|13
|5
|2
|6
|18
|15
|3
|17
|8
|Berwick
|13
|4
|0
|9
|14
|29
|-15
|12
|9
|Stirling
|13
|3
|2
|8
|12
|19
|-7
|11
|10
|Albion
|13
|1
|1
|11
|10
|30
|-20
|4