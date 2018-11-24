Scottish Gossip: Fulham, Boyata, Rangers, Solanke, Celtic, Compper, Lustig

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Fulham are ready to revive their interest in Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata in January. (Daily Mail)

Leicester City manager Claude Puel wants defender Filip Benkovic to remain on loan at Celtic beyond January and stay for the rest of the season. (Sun)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has told chairman Dave King he does not want to lose his top players in January. (Daily Express)

And Gerrard will target quality over quantity when it comes to Rangers' recruitment in January. (Daily Record)

Liverpool forward Dominic Solanke is being strongly tipped to link up with former Reds skipper Gerrard at Rangers. (Talksport)

But Turkish side Galatasaray are also interested in Solanke, 21, who Jurgen Klopp hinted could go on loan in January. (Fotospor - in Turkish)

Aberdeen have raised £8.5m to proceed with phase one of their new £50m stadium and training complex. (Daily Record)

Goalkeeper Liam Kelly left Rangers for Livingston earlier this year but his older brother Sean, the Ross County right-back, believes his sibling could yet be Ibrox number one. (Sun)

Hearts forward Sean Clare says Tynecastle team-mate Steven Naismith could form a successful strike partnership with Steven Fletcher for Scotland. (Daily Record)

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon has urged Martin Boyle to replicate his double-scoring form with Australia at Easter Road as the Edinburgh side return to action after the international break. (Scotsman)

The sports director of Swedish champions AIK, Bjorn Wesstrom, has not ruled out a move for Celtic's Swedish right-back Mikael Lustig, the 32-year-old who is in the final year of his contract. (Sun)

Another defender, Marvin Compper, wants to leave Celtic in January. (Herald - subscription required)