Celtic: Leigh Griffiths returns after 'dark times'

Leigh Griffiths scored the third goal for Celtic

Leigh Griffiths says he had to overcome "dark times" to return from injury and score the third goal in Celtic's 3-0 win over Hamilton.

The Scotland striker had been missing since the beginning of October due to a calf problem and illness.

The 28-year-old played the last 17 minutes of the win in Lanarkshire, scoring a 25-yard free-kick.

"It has been a frustrating five or six weeks for me, trying to build my fitness up to full fitness," he said.

"To come back and score like that was great.

"It was dark times, a lot of frustration but you just have to get on with it and do your rehab properly.

"It didn't help that I was ill for 10 days and that added to my recovery time.

"It was good to be back on the pitch and hopefully I am now firing on all cylinders."

Celtic extended their unbeaten Premiership run to seven games and moved two points clear at the top.

In-form Ryan Christie shot the visitors into an early lead before Scott Martin turned in an own goal in an attempt to keep out a Scott Sinclair header.

Manager Brendan Rodgers was pleased to see Griffiths back in action.

The Northern Irishman said: "I am delighted for him.

"He is as good as anyone from that 25-yards out. When he is on the pitch he is always a threat to the goal.

"He is a brilliant striker of the ball and placed it perfectly in the corner."

He added: "It was a good win, a good result. We could have been three up at half-time, we had the goal, should have had a penalty and Scott Sinclair was through (on goal).

"But we trusted our possession and ability to get there and eventually we got through.

"The confidence the players have gained from playing well and scoring goals and being creative.

"It looked like the first year I was here, coming and controlling the game and having the personality in the team to be aggressive."