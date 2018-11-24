Premier League quick stats: Manchester City, Murray, Liverpool, Ranieri

Man City are unbeaten in their last 19 Premier League games, conceding just eight goals in that run

A prolific Manchester City equalled a 67-year-old record with a 4-0 win at West Ham, while Mohamed Salah continued his revival in form to help second-placed Liverpool beat Watford 3-0 at Vicarage Road.

Crystal Palace held Manchester United to a goalless draw to end a 29-year losing streak at Old Trafford. That allowed Everton, who beat Cardiff 1-0, to move above the Red Devils into the top six.

Dele Alli demonstrated why Chelsea are his favourite opponent as Tottenham won 3-1 at Wembley to move above them into third. New Fulham boss Claudio Ranieri, who saw his side beat Southampton 3-2, kept up a remarkable record after taking over teams. And Glenn Murray created yet more history for Brighton, but it wasn't enough for victory against Leicester, with their game ending 1-1.

Here are the best of Saturday's Premier League stats: