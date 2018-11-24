Scottish Cup: Auchinleck Talbot progress to fourth round for only the second time

Auchinleck Talbot manager Tommy Sloan

Auchinleck Talbot beat 10-man Fraserburgh 1-0 to book their place in the Scottish Cup fourth round.

The junior side scored through a Stephen Wilson goal after Fraserburgh's Bryan Hay was sent off.

The win sets up a home tie with fellow Ayrshire side Ayr United.

David Cox's goal was enough for Cowdenbeath to beat Brora Rangers and set up a tie with Steven Gerrard's Rangers, while Stenhousemuir shocked Falkirk 4-2 to net a trip to Aberdeen.

Conor McBrearty's double put the League One club in front after Paul Paton's early opener, before Falkirk restored parity with Joe McKee's 42nd-minute equaliser.

Sean Dickson put Stenny back in front on the hour mark and Mark McGuigan secured the victory with five minutes remaining.

Championship leaders Ayr United avoided an upset by sealing a 3-0 win over Beith Juniors.

Lawrence Shankland opened the scoring early in the second half before Ross Docherty and Michael Moffat eased any nerves for the Honest Men.

Jamie Longworth's last-gasp effort gave East Kilbride a 1-0 victory against fellow Lowland League side Gala Fairydean

League One leaders Arbroath were beaten 1-0 at home by Stranraer, Ian Smith the hero for the visitors.

Stirling University were unable to progress further after making the third round of the cup for the first time, following a heavy 4-0 defeat to Elgin City.

Robin Omar, Brian Cameron, Kerr Hay and Owen Loveland grabbed the goals for League Two outfit Elgin.

Stephen Dobbie continued his stunning form with two goals in Queen of the South's 4-1 victory over Formartine United.

The former Hibernian and St Johnstone striker scored twice in the opening eight minutes to take his tally to 28 in all competitions this season.

Garry Wood pulled a goal back for Formartine in the 28th minute before Lyndon Dykes and Scott Mercer made sure of a fourth-round place.

League Two leaders Peterhead earned a replay by holding Championship Morton to a 1-1 draw, while Montrose and Annan were forced to settle for a 0-0 stalemate.

Lowland League side BSC Glasgow put up a brave fight, but were eventually beaten 2-0 by second-half goals from Forfar duo John Baird and Lewis Moore.

Raith Rovers eased to a 3-0 win at Queen's Park, while East Fife also made a safe passage into the fourth round with a 2-1 victory at Berwick.

Alloa were comfortable 3-0 winners against Brechin and Airdrieonians also secured a 3-0 triumph at home to Dumbarton which earned them an away tie against holders Celtic.

Full results

Beith Juniors 0-3 Ayr

Berwick Rangers 1-2 East Fife

Alloa 3-0 Brechin

East Kilbride 1-0 Gala Fairydean Rovers

Fraserburgh 0-1 Auchinleck Talbot

Cowdenbeath 1-0 Brora Rangers

Queen of the South 4-1 Formartine United

Queen's Park 0-3 Raith Rovers

Airdrieonians 3-0 Dumbarton

Arbroath 0-1 Stranraer

Stenhousemuir 4-2 Falkirk

Forfar 2-0 BSC Glasgow

Montrose 0-0 Annan Athletic

Greenock Morton 1-1 Peterhead

Stirling University 0-4 Elgin