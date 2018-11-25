Aberdeen: Derek McInnes urges side to improve for League Cup final

Defensive errors proved Aberdeen's downfall as they were thumped 3-0 by Motherwell

Scottish League Cup final: Celtic v Aberdeen Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 2 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary of the BBC Sport website

"Awful" and "calamitous" Aberdeen have "a lot of work to do" before Sunday's Scottish League Cup final against Celtic, says manager Derek McInnes.

Defensive errors were punished as the Dons went down 3-0 to Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

McInnes' men take on holders Celtic at Hampden next Sunday.

"We were well beaten all over the pitch, although two of the goals were calamitous from our point of view," said McInnes.

"It was an awful performance, in total contrast of late where we've been getting results, showing resilience and keeping clean sheets.

"We were looking for a response at half-time but even our subs didn't change the dynamics of the game."

Niall McGinn's sloppy pass set up Danny Johnson to open the scoring, while failed clearances led to two more for Stephen Robinson's side at Fir Park.

Brendan Rodgers' Celtic are unbeaten in nine domestic matches, scoring 28 goals and conceding just two during that run.

However, McInnes insists he is "not worried" about his team and believes Saturday's display will not affect their chances of lifting the trophy.

"Regardless of whether we won the game or lost the game, it has no bearing on next week," added McInnes.

"If next Sunday night we're celebrating on the back of picking the bones out of this or reflecting on this then it'll be worth it."