Unai Emery: Peaky Blinders is teaching me English

Unai Emery (left) is a fan of British crime drama Peaky Blinders, which stars Cillian Murphy (right)

Arsenal manager Unai Emery says gangster drama Peaky Blinders is helping him perfect his English.

The Spaniard says he watches the on-demand box set of the BBC series, set in Birmingham after WWI, to relax.

But the West Midlands accent has proven tricky for the former Paris St-Germain boss.

"It [Peaky Blinders] is good but it is difficult [to understand] from Birmingham. And it's very aggressive. But it's good, it's good," Emery said.

Emery who replaced Arsene Wenger at the Emirates Stadium in the summer, has also taken language courses to improve his English.

And when he is not watching TV thrillers as a learning aid, he is watching his other passion - football.

The 47-year-old, who speaks in English at his news conferences, said: "In each profession, you need to feel passion for that in order to give it your best performance. Football is my passion.

"It's my work, but I don't think every day that it is my work, it's my best hobby. I feel very big the passion. I am doing my work with my desire."

Fifth-placed Arsenal visit Bournemouth on Sunday (13:30 GMT).