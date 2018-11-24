Scottish Cup draw: Holders Celtic to face Airdrieonians in Scottish Cup
Scottish Cup holders Celtic will start their defence of the trophy against League One Airdrieonians.
Brendan Rodgers' side, who defeated Motherwell in last season's final, will welcome the Lanarkshire club to Celtic Park in the fourth round of the competition.
Airdrieonians, who sit fifth in the League One table, beat Dumbarton 3-0 to book their place.
The ties will be played on the weekend of 19 January next year.
There are two all-Premiership meetings with Hearts taking on Livingston and St Johnstone hosting Hamilton Academical.
Elsewhere, Rangers will go to Cowdenbeath in Steven Gerrard's first Scottish Cup match, 2016 winners Hibernian host Elgin City while last year's beaten finalists Motherwell will go up against Ross County in a repeat of last week's Challenge Cup quarter-final when their colts lost 2-1 to the Championship side.
Scottish Cup fourth-round draw in full
Cowdenbeath v Rangers
East Fife v Greenock Morton
Auchinleck Talbot v Ayr United
St Mirren v Alloa Athletic
Edinburgh City or Inverness CT v East Kilbride
Hibernian v Elgin City
Celtic v Airdrieonians
Heart of Midlothian v Livingston
Aberdeen v Stenhousemuir
St Johnstone v Hamilton Academical
Dundee v Queen of the South
Motherwell v Ross County
Raith Rovers v Dunfermline Athletic
Montrose or Annan Athletic v Dundee United
Kilmarnock v Forfar Athletic
Partick Thistle v Stranraer
Ties to be played weekend of 19 January