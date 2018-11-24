Scottish Cup draw: Holders Celtic to face Airdrieonians in Scottish Cup

There are two all-Premiership ties in this year's fourth round

Scottish Cup holders Celtic will start their defence of the trophy against League One Airdrieonians.

Brendan Rodgers' side, who defeated Motherwell in last season's final, will welcome the Lanarkshire club to Celtic Park in the fourth round of the competition.

Airdrieonians, who sit fifth in the League One table, beat Dumbarton 3-0 to book their place.

The ties will be played on the weekend of 19 January next year.

There are two all-Premiership meetings with Hearts taking on Livingston and St Johnstone hosting Hamilton Academical.

Elsewhere, Rangers will go to Cowdenbeath in Steven Gerrard's first Scottish Cup match, 2016 winners Hibernian host Elgin City while last year's beaten finalists Motherwell will go up against Ross County in a repeat of last week's Challenge Cup quarter-final when their colts lost 2-1 to the Championship side.

Scottish Cup fourth-round draw in full

Cowdenbeath v Rangers

East Fife v Greenock Morton

Auchinleck Talbot v Ayr United

St Mirren v Alloa Athletic

Edinburgh City or Inverness CT v East Kilbride

Hibernian v Elgin City

Celtic v Airdrieonians

Heart of Midlothian v Livingston

Aberdeen v Stenhousemuir

St Johnstone v Hamilton Academical

Dundee v Queen of the South

Motherwell v Ross County

Raith Rovers v Dunfermline Athletic

Montrose or Annan Athletic v Dundee United

Kilmarnock v Forfar Athletic

Partick Thistle v Stranraer

Ties to be played weekend of 19 January