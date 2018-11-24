Women's Africa Cup of Nations: Nigeria and South Africa reach semi-finals

Asisat Oshoala hit a first-half hat-trick for Nigeria's Super Falcons against Equatorial Guinea

Holders Nigeria ran riot against Equatorial Guinea to book their place in the semi-finals of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana as South Africa sealed their place from Group B with a draw against Zambia.

A first half hat-trick from Asisat Oshoala helped Nigeria win 6-0 in Cape Coast on Saturday as South Africa drew 1-1 with Zambia in Accra.

On Friday, Cameroon and Mali qualified for the semi-finals from Group A with hosts Ghana going out along with Algeria.

GROUP B - Final Standings South Africa - 7 points

Nigeria - 6

Zambia - 4

Equatorial Guinea - 0

After their opening defeat to South Africa, Nigeria knew they needed a victory in Cape Coast to give themselves every chance of qualifying for the semi-finals.

The defending champions' rout began after just 10 minutes as Francisca Ordega, who was outstanding in their 4-0 win over Zambia on Wednesday, scored again to set the Super Falcons on their way.

Then followed a quick hat-trick from experienced Asisat Oshoala whose goals came in the 13th, 23rd and 33rd minutes to put Nigeria 4-0 up going into the break.

Desire Oparanozie added a fifth for Nigeria at the start of the second-half, with Rita Chikwelu making it 6-0 after 63 minutes.

Nigeria march on, but it was a sorry end to former champions Equatorial Guinea's campaign.

Thembi Kgatlana scored South Africa's goal in their 1-1 draw with Zambia in Accra

In Accra, South Africa started well and their pressure was rewarded thanks to another wonderful strike from Thembi Kgatlana.

A ball over the top of the Zambia defence found its way to her and she thrashed the ball past an almost motionless Natasha Nali in the Zambian goal.

Just moments later Zambia hit back with a counter-attack as a defence-splitting ball found its way to Racheal Kundananji who was unmarked and able to pick her spot for the equaliser.

Banyana Banyana controlled much of the play before the break but only managed some long range efforts.

The second-half became bogged down in the midfield with South Africa enjoying much of the control and looking happy not to take risks while Zambia did their best to disrupt and create opportunities.

South Africa should have taken the lead on 65 minutes when Thembi Kgatlana's touch let her down after she went round the keeper to give herself an open goal but somehow she rolled her shot across goal and past the post.

Banyana Banyana continued to look the stronger team but both sides will be disappointed with their play in the final part of the field with a lack of clear goal-scoring chances for both teams.

Tuesday's semi-finals will see a repeat of the final two years ago as Cameroon face Nigeria in Accra in the early game.

Later on Tuesday evening in Cape Coast, South Africa will face Mali.

The two semi-final winners will guarantee themselves places at next year's Women's World Cup in France with the losers meeting in Friday's third-place match to decide who joins them at the global showpiece.