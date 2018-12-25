Quiz: Can you name all the players who represented England in 2018?

World Cup semi-finalists and into the Nations League finals - what a year it has been for England

What a year it has been for the England national team.

Football so nearly came home when the Three Lions had their best run at a World Cup for 28 years, finishing fourth in Russia and then securing their place in the finals of the Nations League.

But who made it possible?

We are asking you to name all 39 players who represented the Three Lions in 2018. It's a tough challenge, so we've been generous and given you seven minutes to get them all.

Don't forget to share the results on social media and tell the world how you got on. Good luck.