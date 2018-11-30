Bristol City v Millwall (Sun)

Lee Gregory has scored seven goals for Millwall so far this season in all competitions

Bristol City midfielder Josh Brownhill is available again after serving a one-match ban, but striker Matty Taylor is set to be miss out through injury.

Defender Bailey Wright (thigh) may feature for the first time this season.

Visitors Millwall could be without striker Tom Elliott (hamstring), while midfielder Ryan Leonard is suspended.

But centre-back Shaun Hutchinson and forward Lee Gregory will be assessed before kick-off and picking up knocks in Wednesday's loss to Birmingham City.

Hosts City will also assess midfielder Liam Walsh before Sunday's fixture, after he suffered a knock to the knee as the Robins won at Ipswich on Wednesday.

Match facts