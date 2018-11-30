Championship
Bristol City13:30Millwall
Venue: Ashton Gate

Bristol City v Millwall (Sun)

Lee Gregory
Lee Gregory has scored seven goals for Millwall so far this season in all competitions
Follow live text coverage on Sunday from 13:15 GMT

Bristol City midfielder Josh Brownhill is available again after serving a one-match ban, but striker Matty Taylor is set to be miss out through injury.

Defender Bailey Wright (thigh) may feature for the first time this season.

Visitors Millwall could be without striker Tom Elliott (hamstring), while midfielder Ryan Leonard is suspended.

But centre-back Shaun Hutchinson and forward Lee Gregory will be assessed before kick-off and picking up knocks in Wednesday's loss to Birmingham City.

Hosts City will also assess midfielder Liam Walsh before Sunday's fixture, after he suffered a knock to the knee as the Robins won at Ipswich on Wednesday.

Match facts

  • Bristol City have lost just one of their past 13 home matches against Millwall in all competitions (W7, D5).
  • Millwall have not won consecutive league matches against Bristol City since August 2010.
  • Bristol City have lost back-to-back home league games without scoring for the first time since March 2016, last losing three on the bounce without netting a goal in February 2011.
  • Millwall have picked up fewer points away from home (two) than any other side in the Championship this season.
  • Bristol City have only conceded one goal in the final 15 minutes of their league games this season, the fewest in the Championship.
  • This is Millwall's lowest points tally after 19 games of a Championship season (17) since 2005-06 when they went on to be relegated after having just 13 points after 19 matches.

Sunday 2nd December 2018

