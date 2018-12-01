Scottish Premiership
Hearts12:00Rangers
Venue: Tynecastle Park

Heart of Midlothian v Rangers

Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
  • Hearts are winless in six Scottish Premiership games against Rangers (D1 L5) since a 4-1 victory in February 2017, losing each of the past four meetings.
  • Rangers have lost their past two visits to Tynecastle but they did beat Hearts at Murrayfield last season.
  • Hearts are winless in their previous four league games (D1 L3), losing each of their past three - they last went on a longer losing run in the competition between May and August 2017 (run of five).
  • Rangers have lost just one of their past nine league matches (W7 D1) and are unbeaten in six Premiership games since a 0-1 defeat against Livingston in September (W5 D1).
  • Since the start of last season, Alfredo Morelos has been directly involved in 32 league goals for Rangers (22 goals, 10 assists) - more than any other player in the Scottish Premiership during this period.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic139223062429
2Rangers1383235112427
3Hearts148241915426
4Kilmarnock147431912725
5St Johnstone147341618-224
6Aberdeen136341613321
7Hibernian135442314919
8Livingston135441210219
9Motherwell134271522-714
10Hamilton143110931-2210
11St Mirren142210826-188
12Dundee141211832-245
