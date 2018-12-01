Heart of Midlothian v Rangers
- Hearts are winless in six Scottish Premiership games against Rangers (D1 L5) since a 4-1 victory in February 2017, losing each of the past four meetings.
- Rangers have lost their past two visits to Tynecastle but they did beat Hearts at Murrayfield last season.
- Hearts are winless in their previous four league games (D1 L3), losing each of their past three - they last went on a longer losing run in the competition between May and August 2017 (run of five).
- Rangers have lost just one of their past nine league matches (W7 D1) and are unbeaten in six Premiership games since a 0-1 defeat against Livingston in September (W5 D1).
- Since the start of last season, Alfredo Morelos has been directly involved in 32 league goals for Rangers (22 goals, 10 assists) - more than any other player in the Scottish Premiership during this period.