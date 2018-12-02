Claudia Walker (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Everton Ladies v Liverpool Women
-
Line-ups
Everton Ladies
- 1Levell
- 14Hinds
- 20Finnigan
- 4Brougham
- 6George
- 10Magill
- 22Bruinenberg
- 12James
- 11Kelly
- 8Kaagman
- 16CainSubstituted forWalkerat 37'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Bryson
- 7Boye-Hlorkah
- 9Walker
- 13Stringer
- 25Flaherty
- 28Hughes
Liverpool Women
- 1Preuss
- 44Murray
- 6Bradley
- 2Matthews
- 3Robe
- 5Fahey
- 7Clarke
- 10Murray
- 8Coombs
- 20Babajide
- 9Sweetman-Kirk
Substitutes
- 11Daniels
- 12Little
- 18Kitching
- 19Rodgers
- 24Linnett
- 29Thomas
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away5
Live Text
Foul by Leighanne Robe (Liverpool Women).
Goal!
Goal! Everton Ladies 2, Liverpool Women 1. Simone Magill (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dominique Bruinenberg.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton Ladies. Claudia Walker replaces Hannah Cain because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Angharad James (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Anke Preuss.
Attempt saved. Inessa Kaagman (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Courtney Sweetman-Kirk (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Foul by Angharad James (Everton Ladies).
Sophie Bradley (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dominique Bruinenberg (Everton Ladies).
Christie Murray (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Simone Magill (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Leighanne Robe (Liverpool Women).
Chloe Kelly (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Rinsola Babajide (Liverpool Women).
Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Gabrielle George.
Attempt saved. Jessica Clarke (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Gabrielle George (Everton Ladies) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Hannah Cain (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Niamh Fahey (Liverpool Women).
Foul by Rinsola Babajide (Liverpool Women).
Chloe Kelly (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Leighanne Robe.
Attempt saved. Hannah Cain (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Rinsola Babajide (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Goal!
Goal! Everton Ladies 1, Liverpool Women 1. Jessica Clarke (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Courtney Sweetman-Kirk (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Megan Finnigan.
Christie Murray (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chloe Kelly (Everton Ladies).
Goal!
Goal! Everton Ladies 1, Liverpool Women 0. Inessa Kaagman (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Angharad James.
Attempt missed. Courtney Sweetman-Kirk (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
