The FA Women's Super League
Everton Ladies2Liverpool Women1

Everton Ladies v Liverpool Women

Line-ups

Everton Ladies

  • 1Levell
  • 14Hinds
  • 20Finnigan
  • 4Brougham
  • 6George
  • 10Magill
  • 22Bruinenberg
  • 12James
  • 11Kelly
  • 8Kaagman
  • 16CainSubstituted forWalkerat 37'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Bryson
  • 7Boye-Hlorkah
  • 9Walker
  • 13Stringer
  • 25Flaherty
  • 28Hughes

Liverpool Women

  • 1Preuss
  • 44Murray
  • 6Bradley
  • 2Matthews
  • 3Robe
  • 5Fahey
  • 7Clarke
  • 10Murray
  • 8Coombs
  • 20Babajide
  • 9Sweetman-Kirk

Substitutes

  • 11Daniels
  • 12Little
  • 18Kitching
  • 19Rodgers
  • 24Linnett
  • 29Thomas

Match Stats

Home TeamEverton LadiesAway TeamLiverpool Women
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home6
Away6
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away5

Live Text

Claudia Walker (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Leighanne Robe (Liverpool Women).

Goal!

Goal! Everton Ladies 2, Liverpool Women 1. Simone Magill (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dominique Bruinenberg.

Substitution

Substitution, Everton Ladies. Claudia Walker replaces Hannah Cain because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Angharad James (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Anke Preuss.

Attempt saved. Inessa Kaagman (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Courtney Sweetman-Kirk (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Foul by Angharad James (Everton Ladies).

Sophie Bradley (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dominique Bruinenberg (Everton Ladies).

Christie Murray (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Simone Magill (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Leighanne Robe (Liverpool Women).

Chloe Kelly (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Rinsola Babajide (Liverpool Women).

Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Gabrielle George.

Attempt saved. Jessica Clarke (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Gabrielle George (Everton Ladies) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.

Hannah Cain (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Niamh Fahey (Liverpool Women).

Foul by Rinsola Babajide (Liverpool Women).

Chloe Kelly (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Leighanne Robe.

Attempt saved. Hannah Cain (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Rinsola Babajide (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Goal!

Goal! Everton Ladies 1, Liverpool Women 1. Jessica Clarke (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Courtney Sweetman-Kirk (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Megan Finnigan.

Christie Murray (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chloe Kelly (Everton Ladies).

Goal!

Goal! Everton Ladies 1, Liverpool Women 0. Inessa Kaagman (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Angharad James.

Attempt missed. Courtney Sweetman-Kirk (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women109104253728
2Man City Women106403062422
3B'ham City Women9612126619
4Reading Women95221510517
5Chelsea Women9441105516
6Bristol City Women9324714-711
7West Ham Women93151019-910
8Liverpool Women10307617-119
9Everton Ladies9126718-115
10Brighton Women9117723-164
11Yeovil Town Ladies9108528-233
