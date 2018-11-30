Manchester City Women v Arsenal Women (Sun)

Vivianne Miedema has scored 14 WSL goals this season, all from inside the box

Women's Super League leaders Arsenal's 100% start will face the toughest scrutiny yet as they travel to second-placed Manchester City on Sunday.

The Gunners have a six-point lead over City ahead of the match [12:30 GMT] at the Academy Stadium, which will be live on the BBC Red Button and online.

"If Arsenal go nine-points clear, some will say that's the title wrapped up," City boss Nick Cushing told BBC Sport.

"But we've been in this position, competing for trophies, for years."

Arsenal - English women's football's most decorated team - are bidding to win their first league title since 2012, having finished behind Chelsea and City in recent campaigns.

Cushing's side, who finished second last season, could close the gap at the top to three points at the halfway point in the season.

TEAM NEWS

England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley last played for Man City in September

Joe Montemurro's Arsenal will be without star midfielders Kim Little (fractured fibula) and Jordan Nobbs (knee), as well as Sweden defender Jessica Samuelsson (fractured foot).

For the hosts, goalkeeper Karen Bardsley, forward Lauren Hemp and versatile Germany international Pauline Bremer have all resumed training, but it's not known if they'll be fit in time for Sunday's game.

MATCH FACTS

Man City's Georgia Stanway is the youngest player to score 5+ goals in the WSL this season

Vivianne Miedema needs only one more goal to equal the record number of goals scored in a single WSL season (15, VM currently on 14)

Miedema leads the WSL in assists as well this season with 7, three short of the record in a WSL season

But City's Nikita Parris is the WSL's all-time record goalscorer, with 38 in her career

City and England captain Steph Houghton has won more WSL matches than any other player (72) since the league's inception in 2011

MOST RECENT MEETINGS

In the WSL last term, Arsenal beat City 2-1 at Meadow Park, but City enjoyed a 5-2 victory in the reverse fixture in Manchester in September 2017.

Montemurro's side lifted the Continental Tyres Cup [League Cup] after a 1-0 win over Cushing's outfit in March's final.