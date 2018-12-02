The FA Women's Super League
Brighton Women14:00West Ham Women
Venue: Broadfield Stadium

Brighton & Hove Albion Women v West Ham United Women

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women99004253727
2Man City Women96303062421
3B'ham City Women9612126619
4Reading Women95221510517
5Chelsea Women9441105516
6Bristol City Women9324714-711
7West Ham Women93151019-910
8Liverpool Women9306515-109
9Brighton Women9117723-164
10Yeovil Town Ladies9108528-233
11Everton Ladies8026517-122
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC