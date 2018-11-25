Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Europa League, Scotland

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers admits he feared losing midfielder Olivier Ntcham following striker Moussa Dembele's departure this year and believes securing Ntcham on a new four-year deal is good business for the club. (Sun)

Rangers will target attacking players in the January transfer window, says director of football Mark Allen. (Herald - subscription required)

However, Liverpool and England striker Dominic Solanke, 21, will not be joining Rangers on loan in January. (Talksport)

Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay says Tuesday's win over Israel was one of the country's "most important victories" and he dedicated it to his former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson, who recently had brain surgery. (Sunday Mail)

Versatile Callum Paterson would like to play up front for Scotland but insists he will "play anywhere" for his country. (Herald - subscription required)

Goalkeeper Craig Gordon says Celtic's Europa League visit to Rosenborg on Thursday is "like another Premiership game", having faced the Norwegian side several times in the past 18 months. (Scotland on Sunday)

No Spanish side has lost at Ibrox since 1985 but Rangers defender Gareth McAuley is determined to put an end to that run when Villarreal visit in the Europa League this week. (Sun)

Villarreal defender Ramiro Funes Mori insists his side is targeting the victory that will take them through to the next round. (Sunday Mail)