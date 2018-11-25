Kevin Austin: Former Swansea City defender dies aged 45

Kevin Austin in action for Swansea City in 2008 against former club Bristol Rovers

Former Swansea City defender Kevin Austin has died at the age of 45 after a battle against pancreatic cancer.

Playing at centre-back or left-back, Austin made 150 appearances for the Welsh club between 2004 and 2008 and won seven caps for Trinidad & Tobago.

Austin helped Swansea win promotion from League Two in 2005, lift the 2008 League One title and the 2006 Football League Trophy.

He had been receiving treatment since being diagnosed with cancer in 2017.

Swansea City said in a statement: "The Swans have been in touch with Kevin's family, who wished to convey that the club always had a special place in his heart.

"They wanted to thank everyone for their kind words and support, but have requested that their privacy is respected at this sad time."

Austin began his Football League career with Leyton Orient, having moved from non-League side Saffron Walden Town in 1993.

He made more than 100 appearances for both the Os and Lincoln, who he joined in 1996 and helped win promotion from the Third Division.

Austin spent time at Barnsley, Brentford, Cambridge and Bristol Rovers but it was at Swansea where he had his most successful period after signing in 2004, winning two promotions in four years as well as the Football League Trophy.

Hackney-born Austin left Swansea for Chesterfield in 2008 and also played for Darlington and Boston before retiring in 2012.

Along with Swansea, Austin's other former clubs have expressed their sadness at his passing and offered their condolences to his family.

Austin had been involved in coaching after his playing days, including a role in Scunthorpe United's academy.