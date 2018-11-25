Swansea City boss Graham Potter 'excited' by testing week

Daniel James scored his first league goal for Swansea in their 4-1 loss to Norwich

Swansea City manager Graham Potter says he is still "excited" by their testing week despite Saturday's 4-1 home defeat to Championship leaders Norwich City.

The Welsh side, in 10th, now host fourth placed West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday before travelling to Derby County, in sixth, next Saturday.

"We're excited about this week," Potter said after their loss to Norwich.

"It'll give us information about where we're at as a team and we'll look forward to the (West Brom) game."

Potter took over at Liberty Stadium following their relegation from the Premier League last season and is still in the process of rebuilding the squad after the departure of senior players.

Academy products such as Connor Roberts, Joe Rodon, Matt Grimes and Jay Fulton have all signed new contracts recently after being given first-team opportunities this campaign.

But Potter says that this week especially will give him a clear indication of the work ahead of him.

"We have another good team (West Brom) to play, a team that will cause us problems again, but we want that," he said.

"It's a new game, new opposition on Wednesday, but the job is to continually analyse, look and see how can we go forward."

Swansea fell behind early to Norwich thanks to Mike van der Hoorn's own goal and the Canaries raced into a 3-0 lead.

Daniel James' first league goal for Swansea gave them hope of a revival, but Teemu Pukki sealed it on the hour mark with Norwich's fourth.

"We started off well, there were some positives from the start and then a couple of mistakes and then all of a sudden it was a bit of an uncomfortable afternoon for us... that's something we can learn from," Potter added.

Winger Jefferson Montero could feature against either the Baggies or the Rams, after not being in the squad against Norwich following his lengthy travel to play for Ecuador during the international break.