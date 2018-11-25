Republic of Ireland: Mick McCarthy named manager, Stephen Kenny taking over in 2020

Mick McCarthy has been named Republic of Ireland manager but will be succeeded by Stephen Kenny after the Euro 2020 campaign.

The news of the surprise succession process, which broke on Saturday evening, was confirmed by the Football Association of Ireland on Sunday.

Kenny has been appointed Under-21 boss but will take the main job in 2020.

McCarthy, who will be starting his second stint as manager, is giving a news conference on Sunday afternoon.

Kenny, who has stepped down from his role as manager of League of Ireland champions Dundalk, is not scheduled to speak to the media until Monday.

The Republic job became vacant after Martin O'Neill's departure on Wednesday.

McCarthy, 59, said that he was "excited and honoured to be back with the Republic of Ireland".

The new manager confirmed the widely expected news that Terry Connor and the Republic's all-time leading goalscorer Robbie Keane will be his assistant coaches.

"I'm delighted to have Terry Connor, a trusted colleague and excellent coach, and Robbie Keane, one of the finest players who I had the pleasure of managing, helping me as assistant coaches," said McCarthy.

"I am looking forward to getting started and embracing this challenge to qualify for Euro 2020."

McCarthy guided the Republic to the 2002 World Cup finals in his previous stint in charge.

More to follow.