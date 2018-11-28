Rosenborg v Celtic
-
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
TEAM NEWS
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|B Leverkusen
|4
|3
|0
|1
|10
|7
|3
|9
|2
|Zürich
|4
|3
|0
|1
|5
|3
|2
|9
|3
|Ludogorets
|4
|0
|2
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|2
|4
|AEK Larnaca
|4
|0
|2
|2
|3
|6
|-3
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|RB Salzburg
|4
|4
|0
|0
|14
|5
|9
|12
|2
|RB Leipzig
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|6
|2
|6
|3
|Celtic
|4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|6
|4
|Rosenborg
|4
|0
|0
|4
|3
|12
|-9
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Zenit St Petersburg
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|3
|2
|8
|2
|Slavia Prague
|4
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|7
|3
|FC Copenhagen
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|3
|0
|5
|4
|Bordeaux
|4
|0
|1
|3
|3
|6
|-3
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dinamo Zagreb
|4
|4
|0
|0
|11
|3
|8
|12
|2
|Fenerbahçe
|4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|6
|1
|7
|3
|Spartak Trnava
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|7
|-4
|3
|4
|Anderlecht
|4
|0
|1
|3
|2
|7
|-5
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arsenal
|4
|3
|1
|0
|8
|2
|6
|10
|2
|Sporting
|4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|2
|2
|7
|3
|Vorskla Poltava
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|7
|-3
|3
|4
|FK Qarabag
|4
|1
|0
|3
|1
|6
|-5
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Real Betis
|4
|2
|2
|0
|6
|2
|4
|8
|2
|AC Milan
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|4
|2
|7
|3
|Olympiakos
|4
|2
|1
|1
|8
|4
|4
|7
|4
|F91 Dudelange
|4
|0
|0
|4
|1
|11
|-10
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Villarreal
|4
|1
|3
|0
|10
|5
|5
|6
|2
|Spartak Moscow
|4
|1
|2
|1
|7
|8
|-1
|5
|3
|Rangers
|4
|1
|2
|1
|8
|7
|1
|5
|4
|Rapid Vienna
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|8
|-5
|4
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|KRC Genk
|4
|2
|1
|1
|8
|6
|2
|7
|2
|Sarpsborg 08
|4
|1
|2
|1
|6
|6
|0
|5
|3
|Malmö FF
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|4
|0
|5
|4
|Besiktas
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|8
|-2
|4
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|FK Krasnodar
|4
|3
|0
|1
|6
|4
|2
|9
|2
|Sevilla
|4
|3
|0
|1
|15
|5
|10
|9
|3
|Standard Liege
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|9
|-3
|6
|4
|Akhisarspor
|4
|0
|0
|4
|3
|12
|-9
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|FC Astana
|4
|2
|2
|0
|7
|4
|3
|8
|2
|Dynamo Kiev
|4
|2
|2
|0
|9
|6
|3
|8
|3
|Rennes
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|8
|-4
|3
|4
|FK Jablonec
|4
|0
|2
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chelsea
|4
|4
|0
|0
|6
|1
|5
|12
|2
|MOL Vidi
|4
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|0
|6
|3
|PAOK Salonika
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|5
|-1
|3
|4
|BATE Borisov
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|8
|-4
|3