Europa League - Group B
Rosenborg17:55Celtic
Venue: Lerkendal Stadium

Rosenborg v Celtic

Filip Benkovic
Celtic opened their Group B campaign with a 1-0 win over Rosenborg

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

TEAM NEWS

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 29th November 2018

  • RosenborgRosenborg17:55CelticCeltic
  • Vorskla PoltavaVorskla Poltava17:55ArsenalArsenal
  • FC AstanaFC Astana15:50Dynamo KievDynamo Kiev
  • Spartak MoscowSpartak Moscow15:50Rapid ViennaRapid Vienna
  • B LeverkusenBayer 04 Leverkusen17:55LudogoretsLudogorets Razgrad
  • ZürichZürich17:55AEK LarnacaAEK Larnaca
  • FK KrasnodarFK Krasnodar17:55AkhisarsporAkhisarspor
  • BATE BorisovBATE Borisov17:55MOL VidiMOL Vidi
  • RB SalzburgFC Red Bull Salzburg17:55RB LeipzigRB Leipzig
  • BordeauxBordeaux17:55Slavia PragueSlavia Prague
  • Zenit St PetersburgZenit St Petersburg17:55FC CopenhagenFC Copenhagen
  • FenerbahçeFenerbahçe17:55Dinamo ZagrebDinamo Zagreb

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen430110739
2Zürich43015329
3Ludogorets402235-22
4AEK Larnaca402236-32

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg4400145912
2RB Leipzig42028626
3Celtic420246-26
4Rosenborg4004312-90

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg42205328
2Slavia Prague42112117
3FC Copenhagen41213305
4Bordeaux401336-31

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb4400113812
2Fenerbahçe42117617
3Spartak Trnava410337-43
4Anderlecht401327-51

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal431082610
2Sporting42114227
3Vorskla Poltava410347-33
4FK Qarabag410316-53

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Betis42206248
2AC Milan42116427
3Olympiakos42118447
4F91 Dudelange4004111-100

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal413010556
2Spartak Moscow412178-15
3Rangers41218715
4Rapid Vienna411238-54

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt4400114712
2Lazio43018719
3Marseille401359-41
4Apollon Limassol401359-41

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KRC Genk42118627
2Sarpsborg 0841216605
3Malmö FF41214405
4Besiktas411268-24

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FK Krasnodar43016429
2Sevilla4301155109
3Standard Liege420269-36
4Akhisarspor4004312-90

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Astana42207438
2Dynamo Kiev42209638
3Rennes410348-43
4FK Jablonec402257-22

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea440061512
2MOL Vidi42023306
3PAOK Salonika410345-13
4BATE Borisov410348-43
View full Europa League tables

