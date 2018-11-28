Rangers v Villarreal: Steven Gerrard says his side have surprised Europa League opposition

Rangers drew 2-2 away to Villarreal on the opening week of the Europa League group stage

BBC coverage

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says "everyone is aware of our threat now" as the Ibrox side seek progression to the Europa League knockout phase.

The Ibrox side were fourth seeds but are just one point behind Group G leaders Villarreal, who visit Ibrox on Thursday, with two games remaining.

Spartak Moscow are level with Rangers, with Rapid Vienna just two points off top spot in a very tight section.

"I don't think the opposition teams gave us much chance," Gerrard said.

"We have been the surprise team in this group.

"I remember back to the draw. We were certainly the underdogs and I think the likes of Spartak and Villarreal probably saw us as comfortable opposition.

"So it's credit to my players how well we've played in the competition so far. I think everyone is aware of our threat now, so nobody will be taking us lightly."

Full-back Borna Barisic and winger Ryan Kent remain unavailable for a game Gerrard says Rangers "can't afford to lose".

Defeat by the Spaniards, combined with a win for Spartak at home to the Austrians, would eliminate Rangers.

"We'll go in with a plan, with belief and confidence that we can win the game," Gerrard said. "If we bring our A game and max out, I think we're certainly capable.

"But, come the final whistle, it's crucial we don't lose. The draw takes it to the last game [away to Rapid Vienna], to the wire - but we're going in to win it."

After a rocky first half, Rangers twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Villarreal in Spain on the opening week of the group.

"That result certainly gave us confidence and belief," Gerrard said. "I thought we finished as the stronger team.

"And I sense the players are ready this time. This is the stage where we want to be and this is the type of opposition we want to test ourselves against.

"Villarreal are the favourites, they have got Champions League experience and a huge budget, individual players who are worth close to £20m - but this is a great test for us."

Gerrard's men are yet to lose at home this season. In 14 games in all competitions at Ibrox, there have been 11 victories and three draws.

Villarreal have been struggling domestically, winning just three of their 13 league matches, but they visit Glasgow on a run of five unbeaten matches, although four have been draws.

"It takes a long period of time for our home to become a fortress," Gerrard added. "It is important we perform throughout the season and we will make a judgement on whether Ibrox is a fortress at the end of the season."

MATCH STATS

All three preview meetings between Rangers and Villarreal have ended in a draw.

Rangers are without a win in their last six home games against Spanish teams, losing twice and last beating Osasuna in 1985.

Villarreal have not won on their three visits to Scotland, drawing twice and losing 2-0 against Celtic in 2008 on their most recent trip.

Rangers lost 4-3 to Spartak Moscow in their previous group game but have not lost successive games in the Uefa Cup/Europa League since 2004.