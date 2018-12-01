Celtic v Aberdeen: Test your League Cup knowledge

Scottish League Cup final: Celtic v Aberdeen Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 2 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

On Sunday, Celtic and Aberdeen meet in the Scottish League Cup final.

Celtic are the holders after beating Motherwell last year, while Aberdeen triumphed in the competition under manager Derek McInnes in 2014, beating Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

But how much more do you know about Celtic and Aberdeen in the League Cup? See if you can get 12 out of 12 in this BBC Sport Scotland quiz.