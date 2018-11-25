Sevilla top La Liga ahead of Barcelona after beating Real Valladolid

Sevilla are unbeaten in their last seven league and cup games

Sevilla went to the top of La Liga with a narrow win over mid-table Real Valladolid, a header by Portuguese forward Andre Silva earning the points.

The on-loan AC Milan player's eighth league goal of the season proved enough to replace Barcelona at the summit.

Valladolid's Turkish forward Enes Unal had two goals disallowed for offside and, in stoppage time, forced a fine save from Tomas Vaclik.

Sevilla are one point clear of Barcelona after 13 games.

They have not been crowned champions of Spain since 1946 but are now unbeaten in four league games.

Sevilla's next league game is away to Alaves, who are three points behind in fourth spot in the table, on 2 December (19:45 GMT)