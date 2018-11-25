Match ends, Sevilla 1, Real Valladolid 0.
Sevilla top La Liga ahead of Barcelona after beating Real Valladolid
Sevilla went to the top of La Liga with a narrow win over mid-table Real Valladolid, a header by Portuguese forward Andre Silva earning the points.
The on-loan AC Milan player's eighth league goal of the season proved enough to replace Barcelona at the summit.
Valladolid's Turkish forward Enes Unal had two goals disallowed for offside and, in stoppage time, forced a fine save from Tomas Vaclik.
Sevilla are one point clear of Barcelona after 13 games.
They have not been crowned champions of Spain since 1946 but are now unbeaten in four league games.
Sevilla's next league game is away to Alaves, who are three points behind in fourth spot in the table, on 2 December (19:45 GMT)
Line-ups
Sevilla
- 1Vaclik
- 6Martins CarriçoBooked at 64mins
- 4Kjaer
- 3Gómez
- 11VidalBooked at 81mins
- 7Mesa
- 10BanegaSubstituted forVázquezat 73'minutes
- 18EscuderoBooked at 39mins
- 17SarabiaSubstituted forPromesat 88'minutes
- 9Ben Yedder
- 12André SilvaSubstituted forAmadouat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Amadou
- 13Soriano
- 14Muriel
- 21Promes
- 22Vázquez
- 23Arana Lopes
- 25Mercado
Real Valladolid
- 1Masip
- 18Regal AnguloBooked at 21mins
- 2FernándezBooked at 89mins
- 5Calero
- 22Martínez García
- 21Herrero Javaloyas
- 8FernándezBooked at 87mins
- 14AlcarazSubstituted forÜnalat 58'minutes
- 10Plano
- 20CopSubstituted forVerdeat 70'minutes
- 19Villa SuárezSubstituted forSuárezat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Sánchez Benítez
- 9Ünal
- 11Verde
- 13Rodríguez
- 23Mohamed
- 24Gontán Gallardo
- 32Suárez
- Referee:
- Carlos del Cerro Grande
- Attendance:
- 34,064
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away5
- Corners
- Home8
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sevilla 1, Real Valladolid 0.
Foul by Míchel (Real Valladolid).
Quincy Promes (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Tomás Vaclik.
Attempt saved. Enes Ünal (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Daniele Verde with a cross.
Attempt saved. Ibrahim Amadou (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Quincy Promes.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Jordi Masip.
Attempt saved. Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Roque Mesa with a cross.
Booking
Joaquín Fernández (Real Valladolid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Joaquín Fernández (Real Valladolid).
Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Quincy Promes replaces Pablo Sarabia.
Offside, Real Valladolid. Daniele Verde tries a through ball, but Leo Suárez is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Daniele Verde (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leo Suárez.
Booking
Borja Fernández (Real Valladolid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Borja Fernández (Real Valladolid).
Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Valladolid. Leo Suárez replaces Toni Villa.
Nacho (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Aleix Vidal (Sevilla).
Foul by Borja Fernández (Real Valladolid).
Pablo Sarabia (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Ibrahim Amadou replaces André Silva.
Booking
Aleix Vidal (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt missed. Enes Ünal (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Nacho.
Foul by Antoñito (Real Valladolid).
Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Joaquín Fernández (Real Valladolid) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Daniele Verde with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Sergi Gómez.
Attempt blocked. Enes Ünal (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Hand ball by Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla).
Foul by Sergio Escudero (Sevilla).
Borja Fernández (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Real Valladolid. Daniele Verde tries a through ball, but Enes Ünal is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Daniele Verde (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Toni Villa.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Franco Vázquez replaces Éver Banega.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Valladolid. Daniele Verde replaces Duje Cop.
Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Fernando Calero (Real Valladolid).