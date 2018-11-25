Premier League: Can you name players with the best penalty conversion rates in the Premier League?

Jamie Vardy has a success rate of 86% after scoring 12 of 14 penalties for Leicester

Jamie Vardy scored yet another penalty for Leicester City in their draw at Brighton on Saturday.

It means that the forward has now scored 12 of his last 14 spot-kicks. Not bad...

But in Premier League terms he's nowhere near being the penalty king when it comes to his conversion rate.

Can you name the 10 players with the best penalty conversion rate in Premier League history?

Take our quiz