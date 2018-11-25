Monday's papers 25 Nov From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/46339397 Read more about sharing. The Daily Mirror reports on the problems at Manchester United and delight for Arsenal The Daily Express reports on how Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino deals with Dele Alli The Sun reports on the criticism of Mesut Ozil from manager Unai Emery The Mail claims that Ozil was accused of lacking fight The Star does not make happy reading for Ozil Ozil's situation also features in the Guardian The Times also has details of the issues around Ozil The i features Pochettino and happy Huddersfield after they got the better of Wolves