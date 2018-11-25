Monday's papers

Monday's Daily Mirror
The Daily Mirror reports on the problems at Manchester United and delight for Arsenal
Monday's Daily Express
The Daily Express reports on how Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino deals with Dele Alli
Monday's Sun
The Sun reports on the criticism of Mesut Ozil from manager Unai Emery
Monday's Daily Mail
The Mail claims that Ozil was accused of lacking fight
Monday's Star
The Star does not make happy reading for Ozil
Monday's Guardian
Ozil's situation also features in the Guardian
Monday's Times
The Times also has details of the issues around Ozil
Monday's i paper
The i features Pochettino and happy Huddersfield after they got the better of Wolves

Top Stories