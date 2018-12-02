West Bromwich Albion v Brentford (Mon)

Jay Rodriguez has scored nine goals in 19 games for West Brom in the Championship this season

West Brom defender Kyle Bartley is unavailable with a knee injury but Bakary Sako should recover from a knock after being out for the last two games.

Dwight Gayle is also available for the Baggies after a calf injury but boss Darren Moore has said the form of others may keep him on the bench.

Brentford will be without wingers Said Benrahma (ankle) and Ollie Watkins, and midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo (ankle).

Bees' Julian Jeanvier is a doubt after battling a foot injury since September.

Match facts