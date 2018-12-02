Championship
West Brom20:00Brentford
Venue: The Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion v Brentford (Mon)

Jay Rodriguez playing for West Brom
Jay Rodriguez has scored nine goals in 19 games for West Brom in the Championship this season
Follow live text coverage on Monday from 19:45 GMT

West Brom defender Kyle Bartley is unavailable with a knee injury but Bakary Sako should recover from a knock after being out for the last two games.

Dwight Gayle is also available for the Baggies after a calf injury but boss Darren Moore has said the form of others may keep him on the bench.

Brentford will be without wingers Said Benrahma (ankle) and Ollie Watkins, and midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo (ankle).

Bees' Julian Jeanvier is a doubt after battling a foot injury since September.

Match facts

  • West Brom and Brentford haven't met since August 2003, when the Baggies won 4-0 in a League Cup match.
  • Brentford have lost all nine of their away visits to West Bromwich Albion in all competitions, with this their first league visit since February 1992.
  • Since the Championship began in 2004-05, only two sides have scored more goals than West Brom's 41 after the first 19 games of a season: Wolves (44 in 2008-09) and Southampton (42 in 2011-12); both were promoted to the Premier League.
  • Brentford are unbeaten in nine league matches played on a Monday (W3 D6).
  • West Brom haven't won four consecutive league matches since November 2012 in the Premier League.
  • Neal Maupay has been directly involved in eight goals (six goals and two assists) in eight away games in the Championship this season.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich20124435221340
2Leeds20116333171639
3Middlesbrough209832213935
4West Brom19104541271434
5Nottm Forest20810232211134
6Sheff Utd2010463224834
7Derby2010463024634
8Aston Villa208753930931
9Birmingham207943024630
10Blackburn207852630-429
11QPR208482429-528
12Stoke206952525027
13Swansea207582221126
14Bristol City207582424026
15Wigan207492328-525
16Sheff Wed206592536-1123
17Preston205783135-422
18Brentford195683028221
19Hull2055101928-920
20Rotherham204881930-1120
21Reading2046102632-618
22Millwall2046102433-918
23Bolton2046101326-1318
24Ipswich2018111735-1811
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC