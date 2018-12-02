West Bromwich Albion v Brentford (Mon)
West Brom defender Kyle Bartley is unavailable with a knee injury but Bakary Sako should recover from a knock after being out for the last two games.
Dwight Gayle is also available for the Baggies after a calf injury but boss Darren Moore has said the form of others may keep him on the bench.
Brentford will be without wingers Said Benrahma (ankle) and Ollie Watkins, and midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo (ankle).
Bees' Julian Jeanvier is a doubt after battling a foot injury since September.
Match facts
- West Brom and Brentford haven't met since August 2003, when the Baggies won 4-0 in a League Cup match.
- Brentford have lost all nine of their away visits to West Bromwich Albion in all competitions, with this their first league visit since February 1992.
- Since the Championship began in 2004-05, only two sides have scored more goals than West Brom's 41 after the first 19 games of a season: Wolves (44 in 2008-09) and Southampton (42 in 2011-12); both were promoted to the Premier League.
- Brentford are unbeaten in nine league matches played on a Monday (W3 D6).
- West Brom haven't won four consecutive league matches since November 2012 in the Premier League.
- Neal Maupay has been directly involved in eight goals (six goals and two assists) in eight away games in the Championship this season.