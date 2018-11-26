Bobby Grant: Fleetwood Town midfielder joins Wrexham on loan

Bobby Grant has also played for Accrington Stanley, Scunthorpe, Rochdale and Blackpool.

Wrexham have signed Fleetwood Town midfielder Bobby Grant on a month's loan.

Grant joined Fleetwood in a permanent deal in July 2015 and has made over 100 appearances.

But the 28-year-old has found himself out of favour under manager Joey Barton at Fleetwood this season.

"He's jumped at the opportunity to come here and get some games, which is testament to the size of the club," Wrexham manager Sam Ricketts said.

Grant arrives at Wrexham after Freddie Hinds and Scott Burgess returned to their respective parent clubs following loan spells.