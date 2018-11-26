Scottish Gossip: Lustig, Ejaria, Solanke, Foderingham, MacLean

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic defender Mikael Lustig's future at the club could be decided in the coming weeks as talks over extending his deal beyond the summer get set to start (Daily Record).

Rangers loan star Ovie Ejaria says Steven Gerrard's side can become champions (The Herald).

Ejaria has also made a plea for Liverpool's Dominic Solanke to join him on a temporary move at Ibrox (The Sun).

Leeds United are plotting to make a move for Rangers No,2 goalkeeper Wes Foderingham (The Express, paper edition).

Steven MacLean has warned Hearts' players are fighting for their futures on the back of their recent slump in form (Daily Record, print edition)