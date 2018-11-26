Republic of Ireland: Stephen Kenny 'excited' by international switch

Stephen Kenny will be the Republic's Under-21 manager for a two-year period

Future Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny is "looking forward to the next four years and beyond" having accepted the role of Under-21s coach.

Kenny, 47, has been appointed on a two-year contract before he succeeds Mick McCarthy as senior manager in 2020.

"I consider it a huge honour to be appointed manager of the Ireland Under-21 team," said the former Dundalk boss.

"I'm delighted with the position I have been offered and I'm looking forward to the next four years and beyond.

"I'm excited to get started and work on developing and nurturing the next group of talented players."

Kenny helped Dundalk to four League of Ireland titles in his five years in charge, including two league and cup doubles for the Lilywhites, but will now switch his focus towards developing a squad of players to work with when he replaces McCarthy after the 2020 European Championships.

Having been appointed to succeed former Under-21s manager Noel King, who retired after eight years in the role, Kenny will work alongside the Football Association of Ireland's high performance director Ruud Dokter.

"Stephen has proven himself to be one of the best managers in Irish footballing history and his experience, enthusiasm and expertise will undoubtedly benefit Irish football going forward," said Dokter.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21s have never qualified for the Uefa European Championships and the team finished in third place in their qualifying group for next year's tournament.