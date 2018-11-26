Lyon v Manchester City

Bernardo Silva has scored twice for Manchester City in this season's Champions League

Manchester City are without Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus and Ilkay Gundogan for their Champions League trip to French club Lyon on Tuesday.

The trio missed an open training on Monday and were not included in City's 19-man squad.

Boss Pep Guardiola is still without injured midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and left-back Benjamin Mendy.

The Premier League leaders need one point from their remaining two Group F games to qualify for the last 16.

Lyon earned a shock 2-1 win at the Etihad Stadium when the sides met in the opening match of the group phase, although City have recovered by beating Hoffenheim and earning back-to-back wins over Shakhtar Donetsk.

Guardiola's side, who are three points clear of second-placed Lyon and six ahead of Hoffenheim, will clinch first place with a win at Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

City unbeaten across the Channel - the stats

City are playing only their third away European game in France, after drawing 2-2 at Paris St-Germain in April 2016 and losing 3-1 at Monaco in March 2017.

Lyon have lost just one of their 10 home European games against English sides, winning three and drawing six. Their only defeat came against Arsenal in February 2001.

Lyon's last three Champions League home games have all finished as draws - the French side came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Shakhtar in October, before letting a 2-0 lead slip themselves against Hoffenheim.

Lyon are unbeaten in their four group stage games so far this season, winning one and drawing three. The last time they remained unbeaten in their first five was in 2008-09.

City are the highest scorers in this season's Champions League, netting 12 goals in their four games.

City are aiming to win all three Champions League away group games for only the second time.

If Lyon win, it will be the first time City manager Pep Guardiola has been beaten twice by the same club in the same Champions League group stage.

Manchester City's David Silva has scored in each of his last three Champions League games. Indeed, his three-goal total in this season's competition is already his best return in a single Champions League campaign.

Silva has scored in each of his last three Champions League appearances for Man City - the only City player to score in four consecutive games in the competition is Raheem Sterling (September-November 2017).

City 'almost certain' to qualify

Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis at Gracenote:

Manchester City need just a point from their last two group matches to be assured of a place in this season's Champions League knockout phase.

City's chance of making the last 16 is now 99.8% according to the Euro Club Index.

Pep Guardiola's team have been favourites to win Group F throughout the group phase, even after their shock home defeat by this week's opponents Olympique Lyon.