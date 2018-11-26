Manchester United v Young Boys

Eric Bailly (left) has not played for Manchester United since being substituted in their 3-2 win over Newcastle on 6 October.

Eric Bailly and Luke Shaw are set to return for Manchester United against Young Boys in the Champions League.

Ivory Coast defender Bailly has not played since being withdrawn 19 minutes into the Reds' 3-2 Premier League victory over Newcastle on 6 October.

But he may replace Victor Lindelof, who is a doubt after picking up an injury against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Shaw is back in contention, having served a domestic ban for five yellow cards.

The 23-year-old England left-back has started all of United's games in the Champions League this term.

A win will take Jose Mourinho's team into the knockout phase of the competition with a game to spare as long as Valencia do not beat Juventus in Turin.

'United clear favourites to progress'

Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis, Gracenote

"Manchester United's surprise victory in Turin three weeks ago transformed the Red Devils' chance of playing in the knockout phase. United are now clear favourites to go through to the last 16 with Juventus.

"Manchester United were 1-0 down in Italy with five minutes remaining but scored two late goals. This has given them a 93% chance of progress according to the Euro Club Index Link whereas United's chance would have been closer to 50/50 had they lost."

Manchester United won the reverse fixture against Young Boys 3-0 on 19 September - the first ever meeting between the two sides.

Manchester United are winless in their last three Champions League home games (D1 L2). In all European competitions, they've never gone four without a win at Old Trafford.

Man Utd have failed to score in two consecutive home games in European competition for just the third time in their history - they've never gone three without a goal. Their current goalless run stands at 186 minutes, since Romelu Lukaku scored vs Sevilla in March.

Manchester United have lost more Champions League group stage games on matchday five than they have on any other in the competition (8).

Man Utd's Romelu Lukaku has scored five goals in his three previous appearances against Young Boys, with all five coming in his two games against them for Everton in the 2014-15 Europa League.

Paul Pogba had a hand in all three of Man Utd's goals in the reverse fixture against Young Boys, scoring twice and assisting another.

