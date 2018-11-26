Champions League - Group H
Man Utd20:00Young Boys
Venue: Old Trafford

Manchester United v Young Boys

Eric Bailly, Ashley Young and Jesse Lingard
Eric Bailly (left) has not played for Manchester United since being substituted in their 3-2 win over Newcastle on 6 October.

Eric Bailly and Luke Shaw are set to return for Manchester United against Young Boys in the Champions League.

Ivory Coast defender Bailly has not played since being withdrawn 19 minutes into the Reds' 3-2 Premier League victory over Newcastle on 6 October.

But he may replace Victor Lindelof, who is a doubt after picking up an injury against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Shaw is back in contention, having served a domestic ban for five yellow cards.

The 23-year-old England left-back has started all of United's games in the Champions League this term.

A win will take Jose Mourinho's team into the knockout phase of the competition with a game to spare as long as Valencia do not beat Juventus in Turin.

'United clear favourites to progress'

Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis, Gracenote

"Manchester United's surprise victory in Turin three weeks ago transformed the Red Devils' chance of playing in the knockout phase. United are now clear favourites to go through to the last 16 with Juventus.

"Manchester United were 1-0 down in Italy with five minutes remaining but scored two late goals. This has given them a 93% chance of progress according to the Euro Club Index Link whereas United's chance would have been closer to 50/50 had they lost."

Chart to show Manchester United's chances of progressing from their Champions League group

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Manchester United won the reverse fixture against Young Boys 3-0 on 19 September - the first ever meeting between the two sides.

Manchester United

  • Manchester United are winless in their last three Champions League home games (D1 L2). In all European competitions, they've never gone four without a win at Old Trafford.
  • Man Utd have failed to score in two consecutive home games in European competition for just the third time in their history - they've never gone three without a goal. Their current goalless run stands at 186 minutes, since Romelu Lukaku scored vs Sevilla in March.
  • Manchester United have lost more Champions League group stage games on matchday five than they have on any other in the competition (8).
  • Man Utd's Romelu Lukaku has scored five goals in his three previous appearances against Young Boys, with all five coming in his two games against them for Everton in the 2014-15 Europa League.
  • Paul Pogba had a hand in all three of Man Utd's goals in the reverse fixture against Young Boys, scoring twice and assisting another.

Young Boys

  • Young Boys are winless in all three of their previous away games against English sides (0-4 vs Spurs in 2010, 2-2 vs Liverpool in 2012 and 1-3 vs Everton in 2015).
  • Young Boys are winless in all four of their Champions League games (D1 L3), conceding exactly three goals in each defeat.
  • Excluding qualifiers, Young Boys are winless in nine away games in European competition (D4 L5), since a 3-1 win against Slovan Bratislava in the 2014-15 Europa League.
  • Young Boys have the lowest shot conversion rate in the Champions League this season, converting just two of their 53 total shots (4%).

Tuesday 27th November 2018

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund43018269
2Atl Madrid43017619
3Club Brugge41126514
4Monaco4013210-81

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona4310113810
2Inter Milan42115507
3Tottenham411279-24
4PSV Eindhoven4013410-61

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli41304316
2Liverpool42027526
3PSG412111745
4Red Star Belgrade4112310-74

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto431093610
2Schalke42204138
3Galatasaray41123304
4Lokomotiv Moscow4004211-90

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich431071610
2Ajax42206248
3Benfica411246-24
4AEK Athens4004210-80

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City430112399
2Lyon41309816
3Hoffenheim403189-13
4Shakhtar Donetsk4022413-92

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid430110289
2Roma430110469
3CSKA Moscow411247-34
4Viktoria Plzen4013314-111

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus43017259
2Man Utd42115237
3Valencia41214405
4Young Boys4013210-81
