Co Antrim Shield: Ballymena United one of the best teams in the country says David Healy

County Antrim Shield semi-finals Venue: Seaview & Ballymena Showgrounds Date: Tuesday, 27 November Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW and the BBC Sport website

David Healy believes Ballymena United are "certainly" in the title race as the sides prepare for the first of two meetings in the space of a week.

United, who sit one point behind league leaders Linfield, host the Blues in the Co Antrim Shield semi-final on Tuesday.

Despite his team's good form, Sky Blues manager David Jeffrey insists they are not considering a title challenge.

Holders Crusaders welcome runaway Championship leaders Larne in the other last four tie.

Jeffrey has remained adamant that his team are focused on consolidating their place in the top six, despite a run of 12 wins in 13 games leading many to suggest they are genuine title contenders.

"David is cute in what he says, I like him and the way he goes about it but they are certainly in the challenge along with two or three other clubs," said Linfield boss Healy.

The Sky Blues are looking to return to the Shield final for a second straight year having missed out on the silverware after a 4-2 defeat by the Crues.

United last loss came at the hands Linfield on 29 September.

"We haven't selected the same team in two consecutive games," said Jeffrey.

"Sometimes it is enforced due to injury but for the majority of the time we are trying to utilise the squad and to keep a promise to the players that we signed that everyone would get an opportunity."

Baxter wary of 'force to be reckoned with'

Larne were initially to host holders Crusaders in the last four until the fixture was rearranged for Seaview as the Inver Park side do not have a Premiership license.

The Crues are also a side in form with five straight wins so far in November breathing life back into their season.

Larne are 13 points clear of the Championship and with considerable investment behind the team, many expect them to make a considerable impression next season should they gain promotion to the top tier.

"Larne have racked up some goals this season. They are being all in front of them and scoring some amount of goals," said Crues boss Stephen Baxter.

"They are a big side, a quality side with big investment and will be a force to be reckoned with."