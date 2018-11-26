Guernsey FC: Jamie Dodd equals club appearance record in 270th game

Jamie Dodd scored on his Guernsey FC debut on 1 October 2011 in a 3-0 win at South Kilburn

Guernsey FC coach Steve Sharman says Jamie Dodd equalling the club's appearance record is a testament to the entire team.

The defender, 29, made his 270th appearance for the Green Lions as they won 2-0 at Sevenoaks Town with goals from Matt Loaring and Seb Skillen.

Skipper Dodd equalled the mark set by Dominic Heaume and will set a new record against Hythe Town on Saturday.

"270 is absolutely fantastic," Sharman told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"But he doesn't get those 270 if there aren't about 20 or 30 other people who put in performances as well.

"He's our captain and he's our leader, but he needs other people around him as well."