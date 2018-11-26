Max Power: Sunderland midfielder's red card against Walsall rescinded on appeal
Sunderland midfielder Max Power has avoided a five-match suspension after his red card at Walsall - his third of the season - was rescinded on appeal.
Wigan loanee Power, 25, was sent off for a tackle on Liam Kinsella in the first half of Saturday's 2-2 draw.
He faced a lengthy ban after previous dismissals against Oxford and Bradford but the FA overturned his latest red.
Manager Jack Ross said: "I'm grateful those who have looked at the appeal have seen it in the same light as me."