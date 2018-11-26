Max Power: Sunderland midfielder's red card against Walsall rescinded on appeal

Max Power was sent off by referee Craig Hicks midway through the first half of Sunderland's League One game at Walsall
Max Power was sent off by referee Craig Hicks midway through the first half of Sunderland's League One game at Walsall

Sunderland midfielder Max Power has avoided a five-match suspension after his red card at Walsall - his third of the season - was rescinded on appeal.

Wigan loanee Power, 25, was sent off for a tackle on Liam Kinsella in the first half of Saturday's 2-2 draw.

He faced a lengthy ban after previous dismissals against Oxford and Bradford but the FA overturned his latest red.

Manager Jack Ross said: "I'm grateful those who have looked at the appeal have seen it in the same light as me."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story