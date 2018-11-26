Leon Barnett: Northampton Town defender retired aged 32 because of heart condition

Leon Barnett made 19 league appearances for Northampton Town

Northampton Town defender Leon Barnett has been forced to retire at the age of 32 because of a heart condition.

The former West Brom, Norwich and Wigan player was told the condition would make it "unsafe" for him to continue training and playing.

Boss Keith Curle told the club website: "We are all devastated for Leon.

"It is very sad news. Leon is not just a good player, but an important figure off the pitch too. He has enjoyed a fantastic career as a player."

Barnett played more than 350 games during his career, the most recent a 0-0 draw against Bury on 2 October, and scored 16 goals.

Curle added: "Leon had been having some issues, but after a reaction in the Bury game we knew something wasn't right, so we sent him for further testing.

"The medical team made the correct decision to stop all activity, and after testing and second and third opinions, for his own health and safety, Leon has been advised to retire."