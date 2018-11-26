Freddie Ladapo: Plymouth Argyle striker surprised by goalscoring form

Freddie Ladapo began his career at Colchester United, but spent much of his early career in non-league football before being picked up by Crystal Palace in 2016

Plymouth Argyle striker Freddie Ladapo says he is surprised by how well he has started the season.

The 25-year-old scored both goals in their 2-1 win over Fleetwood Town to take his tally to 10 for the season, and eight in his last nine games.

"I definitely didn't think I'd get 10 before December," he told BBC Devon.

"I didn't think I'd be starting by late October and then I was hoping by then to score a relative amount of goals to the games I'm playing."

He joined the Pilgrims in the summer on a free transfer after half a season at Southend United.

And Ladapo has already scored more goals in four months at Argyle, than at any of the other professional clubs for whom he has played.

He was joined in attack for the final few moments of the game by Ryan Taylor, and the former Crystal Palace youngster says he and the experienced front man can work well together:

"Not starting together was a bit of a surprise as we were working on that for the whole week in training and it worked well," Ladapo added.

"I was able to get myself in probably better positions, whereas when it's just me out there the two centre halves usually look at me and go one in front and one behind and get tight."