Scorers and shut-outs - who made Rob Maclean's team of the week?

It was a six-game Saturday in the Scottish Premiership as domestic football resumed after the international break.

Plenty of action for BBC commentator Rob Maclean to pick his team of the week.

Agree with his picks or not? Comment below.

3-5-2 formation; Zander Clark (St Johnstone), Joe Shaughnessy (St Johnstone), Gareth McAuley (Rangers), Ryan Porteous (Hibernian); Daryl Horgan (Hibernian), Paul McGowan (Dundee), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Ryan Christie (Celtic), Adam Hammill (St Mirren); Alfredo Morelos (Rangers), Danny Johnson (Motherwell).

Goalkeeper - Zander Clark

A top save against Kilmarnock to keep out Greg Stewart's curling effort and ensure St Johnstone notched up a club record six successive clean sheets. Clark would be first to pay tribute to a top defence in front of him as well and Saints are firmly ensconced in the Premiership's top six.

Defenders - Joe Shaughnessy, Gareth McAuley, Ryan Porteous

Talking about that defence in front of keeper Clark, here's another big reason that goals against the Perth team are so hard to come by. I picked Jason Kerr in my weekend selection a few weeks ago. It's his central defensive partner this time. Skipper Shaughnessy sets an impressive example.

You don't battle for seven years at West Brom for English Premier League survival and win 79 caps for Northern Ireland if you don't know a thing or two about defending. Nearly 39 now, McAuley strolled through his first start for Rangers against Livingston and presented manager Steven Gerrard with another option at the back.

There are clearly rough edges still to be smoothed out but, at 19, Scotland Under-21 defender Porteous is a top prospect. He scored Hibs' second goal against Dundee on Saturday, went close with a late overhead kick and generally delivered another demonstration of his huge potential.

Midfield - Daryl Horgan, Paul McGowan, Callum McGregor, Ryan Christie, Adam Hammill

Republic of Ireland winger Horgan roared out of the blocks at Easter Road on Saturday and his whipped-in cross created Hibs' first-minute opening goal. His attacking verve helped his team into what should have been a winning position. Horgan gives Hibs an extra dimension.

Experienced midfielder McGowan's return to the Dundee team could be timely. He played a big part in their comeback from two goals down against Hibs and showed plenty composure in tucking away the equaliser. Dark Blues fans will hope he stays fit for the fight.

McGregor barely broke sweat at the weekend as he calmly orchestrated Celtic's dominant display at Hamilton. When the Scotland midfielder gives the ball away you tend to sit up and take notice. It doesn't happen very often. McGregor's at the top of his game at the moment.

Not much more than a month ago Christie couldn't get into the Celtic team. Now he can't possibly be left out as he continues to hit new levels of performance. His confidently-taken goal at Hamilton on Saturday was his fourth in Celtic's past six games, he hit the post late on and, throughout, was a bundle of energy.

He's been around the block and back since playing for Dunfermline as a teenager on loan from Liverpool. Now 30-year-old Hammill hopes to spark St Mirren's survival bid. His 40 yard strike against Hearts was something special and he scored the second goal in a big win for the Premiership strugglers.

Forwards - Alfredo Morelos, Danny Johnson

Rangers are a different team with 22-year-old Colombian Morelos in it. He played only the last half-hour against Livingston on Saturday but that was long enough time for him to score the killer second goal, his 16th of the season, and set up the third as Rangers set themselves up with the chance to take top spot next weekend.

Johnson's double went a long way to securing Motherwell a crucial third win in four games and took them another three points clearer of the drop zone. I make that six starts and six goals for the former Gateshead striker and his partnership up front with Curtis Main looks like a good one.