Mike Flynn: Newport deny Shrewsbury approach for Newport County manager

Newport manager Mike Flynn was named League Two manager of the month for September this season.

Newport County say there has been no approach from Shrewsbury Town for Mike Flynn to become their new manager.

Flynn, who has been County manager since March 2017, has been strongly linked to succeed John Askey.

A Newport statement read: "The club can confirm that it has not received any formal approach from any other club."

Newport added: "Michael, his staff and players are focused on tomorrow nights important Sky Bet League Two game with the visit of Northampton Town."

Wrexham boss Sam Ricketts and Salop's temporary boss Danny Coyne have also been linked with the position.