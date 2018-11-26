Luke Freeman: Queens Park Rangers midfielder signs new contract
Queens Park Rangers midfielder Luke Freeman has signed a new contract with the Championship club.
The 26-year-old, who joined the R's from Bristol City in January 2017, will now remain at Loftus Road until the summer of 2021.
"To tie Luke down to a longer contract is fantastic news," Rangers manager Steve McClaren told the club website.
"He attracted a lot of interest from a lot of clubs last summer. We resisted because of what he brings to the team."