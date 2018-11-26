Darren Pitcher: Ex-Charlton and Crystal Palace player dies aged 49

Darren Pitcher helped Crystal Palace reach the semi-finals of the League Cup and the FA Cup in 1994-95

Former Charlton Athletic and Crystal Palace midfielder Darren Pitcher has died at the age of 49.

He made his debut for Charlton in 1990 and scored 12 times in 204 appearances for the Addicks.

Pitcher was a member of Charlton's starting XI for their first game back at The Valley in December 1992 following a seven-year exile.

He joined Palace in 1994 but a knee injury forced him to retire in 1999 after featuring 83 times for the club.