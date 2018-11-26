League Cup final: Aberdeen boss McInnes seeks 'big performance' against Celtic

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Motherwell 3-0 Aberdeen

Scottish League Cup final: Celtic v Aberdeen Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 2 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary of the BBC Sport website

Derek McInnes says Aberdeen can produce the "big performance" needed to win Sunday's League Cup final with Celtic.

The Dons have reached their fourth cup final under McInnes, who led the side to League Cup victory in 2014.

Aberdeen lost 3-0 at Motherwell on Saturday and face a Celtic side going for a seventh straight domestic trophy.

"We haven't lost a goal in the competition yet, we've beaten three Premiership teams already," said McInnes.

"We've had to win at Easter Road [on penalties against Hibernian]; Hampden against Rangers.

"We feel we've got the big performance in us to win the game. Celtic are the bigger club, they've got the bigger squad; better squad but we are capable of a bigger performance on the day and that's what we're searching for."

McInnes, who is "hopeful" defender Michael Devlin may recover from a foot tendon injury in time to play, also takes heart from recent performances against Brendan Rodgers' side.

The Dons won 1-0 at Celtic Park late last season to clinch second place in the Premiership then lost 1-0 there in September.

"In the last few months we've had two very tight games against them," said McInnes.

"The game we won, there was nothing really in the game. We came up with a big moment to get the three points and an important result.

"Celtic are a good side, we all recognise that with where they are at the minute and you have to get the balance right between attacking and defending, you've got to make sure that you try and recognise and nullify their keys players from having an enjoyable day. If they start enjoying the game then it becomes very difficult for you.

"In previous finals, we were far better in the second final against them and gave ourselves a chance to win."