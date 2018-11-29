League Cup final: Aberdeen 'will be confident' for Celtic clash - Scott Booth

Scott Booth (right) missed out on the 1995 final win over Dundee through injury

Scottish League Cup final: Celtic v Aberdeen Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 2 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary of the BBC Sport website

Aberdeen will not fear Celtic in Sunday's League Cup final, believes former striker Scott Booth.

Derek McInnes' side have finished league runners-up to Celtic four times, and lost both cup finals to Brendan Rodgers' side in season 2016/17.

But Booth says they will go to Hampden full of belief they can shake off their nearly-men tag.

"Putting themselves in that position - if you do it enough times it's going to work at some point," said Booth.

"And I'm sure Aberdeen players will be confident it's going to happen this time around."

Booth, 46, played in the 1992 final as Aberdeen lost in extra-time to Rangers, but missed out through injury in 1995 when the Dons beat Dundee to lift the trophy.

McInnes led the club to the 2014 League Cup - their first trophy in 19 years - when they beat Inverness Caledonian Thistle on penalties.

However, the Dons have so far failed to add to that silverware, but Booth believes the side have accomplished plenty during Mcinnes' tenure.

"For me looking from the outside in, Derek always manages to get players in place that are hungry," the Glasgow City head coach told BBC Scotland.

"Players that enjoy playing for the club, that want to do it for the Aberdeen fans and stay as high in the league and involved in the cup competitions as they possibly can."

He added: "I've got nothing but total respect for Derek McInnes and his team, they have a level of expectation at Aberdeen that's so high.

"He's achieved so much at the club and they're continually pushing each season to get to the final of the Scottish cups - to be able to do that is amazing and to put themselves in a position to win silverware is huge.

"They've continually done well as a management team and a side, who've had to rebuild several times."