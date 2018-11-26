Roma v Real Madrid

Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco has accused his players of lacking determination.

Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco says determination cannot be bought "at the supermarket", criticising his squad ahead of their Champions League game against Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Di Francesco's remarks came after a 1-0 defeat at Udinese on Saturday, which left Roma seventh in Serie A, 18 points behind leaders Juventus.

"We lacked desire to win and hunger in both defence and attack," he said.

"We'd prepared for the game and I saw it as the most important match we had."

He added: "Losing was enormously annoying. We didn't show enough determination, which is not something you can go and buy at the supermarket."

Roma, who reached the semi-final of the Champions League last season, go into Tuesday's contest needing a draw to qualify for the knockout stage with one match to spare.

Madrid arrive in the Italian capital on the back of a 3-0 defeat at Eibar which left Santiago Solari's side sixth in La Liga, five points behind leaders Barcelona.

The Spanish side won the reverse fixture 3-0 in September and top Group G, though both clubs are on nine points.

Roma have lost each of their last three meetings with Real Madrid, failing to score in each match.

Real Madrid have won four of their five away games against Roma (all Champions League), with the exception being a 1-2 loss in February 2008.

Roma have kept just one clean sheet in their 11 previous meetings with Real Madrid, a 1-0 away win in October 2002.

Roma are looking to win four consecutive Champions League games for the first time.

Roma have won their last seven home Champions League games, keeping a clean sheet in six of them while scoring 20 goals.

Roma's Edin Dzeko has been directly involved in more Champions League goals than any other player in the competition this season (five goals, two assists).

