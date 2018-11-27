Paris Saint Germain v Liverpool

Sadio Mane has scored seven goals for Liverpool this season, including one in the Champions League

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane and defender Joe Gomez are available for Wednesday's Champions League tie at French giants Paris St-Germain.

Mane was a doubt for the Group C tie with illness, while Gomez returns after missing Saturday's win at Watford.

Nathaniel Clyne, Adam Lallana, Divock Origi and Dominic Solanke are missing for the Reds, who could reach the last 16 with a win at the Parc des Princes.

Star forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe face fitness battles for PSG.

The pair were injured on international duty and missed Saturday's 1-0 league victory over Toulouse.

However, PSG manager Thomas Tuchel said afterwards he was hopeful they can both play in what could prove to be a must-win tie for the French champions.

PSG's chances of a maiden Champions League title will end for another year if they lose to Liverpool and Italian side Napoli win at home to Red Star Belgrade.

Liverpool, who lost to Real Madrid in last year's final, will go through if they win and Red Star do not beat Napoli.

All four sides are still in with a chance of going through before the penultimate round of matches.

Liverpool won the reverse fixture against PSG, thanks to Roberto Firmino's 90th minute winner in a 3-2 win at Anfield.

Can Liverpool end home dominance? - the stats

The home side have won all three meetings in all competitions between PSG and Liverpool, with the French side winning 3-0 in the only previous match played in Paris (3-0 in 1996-97 Cup Winners' Cup semi-final)

PSG are unbeaten in their last 20 home group-stage games in the Champions League, winning 15 and drawing five, since losing 3-1 to CSKA Moscow in December 2004

PSG's tally of five points is their second lowest after four Champions League group-stage games in its current format (4 in 2004-05)

Liverpool have lost both of their away games so far in the Champions League this season - they've never lost all three away group games in the competition

Liverpool have lost their last three Champions League away games - they've never lost four in a row in the European Cup/Champions League before

Neymar has been directly involved in 13 goals in his 11 Champions League appearances for the French side, scoring nine and providing four assists

Kylian Mbappe has been directly involved in 11 goals in his last 10 Champions League group stage games, scoring six goals and providing five assists

'Liverpool's chances of qualifying at lowest level'

Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis at Gracenote:

Liverpool's chance of reaching the Champions League knockout phase has bounced about during the competition and is now at its lowest level yet after their defeat in Serbia against Red Star.

With three teams from the Euro Club Index top-10 in this group, one team had to miss out and which one it will be is still open.

Napoli, who currently have an 80% chance of progress, are now the group favourites.

Liverpool need to get at least a draw in Paris this week to improve their chance of playing in the last 16 before they play another crunch match on the final matchday of the group phase.