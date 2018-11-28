Champions League - Group B
PSV Eindhoven20:00Barcelona
Venue: Philips Stadion, Netherlands

PSV Eindhoven v Barcelona

Line-ups

PSV Eindhoven

  • 1Zoet
  • 22Dumfries
  • 5Schwaab
  • 4Viergever
  • 6Angelino
  • 18Rosario
  • 8Hendrix
  • 11Lozano
  • 7Pereiro
  • 17Bergwijn
  • 9de Jong

Substitutes

  • 3Behich
  • 10Romero
  • 13Room
  • 14Malen
  • 20Sainsbury
  • 25Gutiérrez
  • 47Mauro Júnior

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2Nélson Semedo
  • 3Piqué
  • 15Lenglet
  • 18Alba
  • 4Rakitic
  • 5Busquets
  • 22Vidal
  • 11Dembélé
  • 10Messi
  • 7Coutinho

Substitutes

  • 6D Suárez
  • 14Malcom
  • 19El Haddadi
  • 26Aleñá
  • 27Miranda
  • 30Peña
  • 36Brandáriz
Referee:
Pavel Královec

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid540196312
2B Dortmund43018269
3Club Brugge41126514
4Monaco5014212-101

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona4310113810
2Inter Milan42115507
3Tottenham411279-24
4PSV Eindhoven4013410-61

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli41304316
2Liverpool42027526
3PSG412111745
4Red Star Belgrade4112310-74

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto431093610
2Schalke42204138
3Galatasaray511335-24
4Lokomotiv Moscow5104411-73

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich54101221013
2Ajax532082611
3Benfica5113511-64
4AEK Athens5005212-100

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City5311145910
2Lyon5140111017
3Shakhtar Donetsk5122715-85
4Hoffenheim50321012-23

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid54011221012
2Roma530210649
3Viktoria Plzen5113515-104
4CSKA Moscow511359-44

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus540182612
2Man Utd531162410
3Valencia512245-15
4Young Boys5014211-91
View full Champions League tables

