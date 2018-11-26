Eddie Wolstenholme: Referees' assessor collapses in tunnel at Turf Moor

Eddie Wolstenholme refereed in the Premier League between 2001 and 2003

Referees' assessor Eddie Wolstenholme collapsed in the tunnel before Burnley's Premier League game with Newcastle, leading kick-off to be delayed by 30 minutes.

The former Premier League referee was taken to hospital in a conscious state.

He refereed the "Battle of Bramall Lane" in 2002, when Sheffield United-West Brom was abandoned as the hosts had only six players left on the pitch.

Burnley host Newcastle with both sides one point above the relegation zone.

