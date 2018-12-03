Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace

Glenn Murray has scored in this fixture for both Brighton and Crystal Palace

TEAM NEWS

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Bruno is fit to face Crystal Palace despite limping out of Saturday's win at Huddersfield.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh is still sidelined with hamstring trouble, while Dale Stephens completes a three-match ban.

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has no fresh injury concerns ahead of Tuesday's match.

The only unavailable player remains striker Christian Benteke because of a knee injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@alibruceball: It's not immediately apparent to the uninitiated as to why this fixture carries the status of a derby - if you want to look it up, it was born in the 1976-77 season in the old Third Division with Alan Mullery at Brighton and Terry Venables in charge of Palace.

Having been to a couple of these games in recent seasons I can assure you the rivalry is very keenly felt. To add to that, both teams come into this one in fine fettle.

Brighton earned a rare away win at Huddersfield, and were also able to give Glenn Murray a rest. Palace enjoyed their first Premier League win in eight games against Burnley, and that without having to rely on a Wilfried Zaha goal. I'd expect both men to be key players in this game though.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton: "You want a team that's fired up and knows what this particular game means.

"We have to take into consideration the emotions, the fight and the passion that comes with this type of game but we have to play sensibly.

"It's a big game. Generally they have been fairly close games, certainly in my time here, and I expect it to be no different."

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson: "I believe the team has been playing well for a period of time, and it was nice to see us get the result on Saturday. We are capable of playing good football.

"We're excited for the derby. We're excited for every game, but this one is particularly special for our fans - we're fully aware of that. The only way to satisfy them is to play well and win."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The M23 derby is always a spicy one and both teams come into it on the back of wins at the weekend.

I can see it ending up with the points shared.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace won 3-2 when the teams met most recently in April, their first victory in six top-flight encounters.

The sides met three times last season - Palace took four points from six in the league but lost 2-1 at Amex Stadium when the teams met in the FA Cup third round.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton have lost just one of their past nine home Premier League games (W4, D4).

The Seagulls have scored in each of their last seven league fixtures. It is their longest Premier League scoring streak.

Eleven of Brighton's 16 Premier League goals this season have come from set pieces. It's the division's joint-highest tally, alongside Tottenham.

Glenn Murray has scored six goals in Brighton's six home league matches this season.

Midfielder Solly March has provided four assists in his last four Premier League games.

Crystal Palace